Home / India News / Republic Day 2023 parade: Navy's IL-38 aircraft makes first and last flypast

Republic Day 2023 parade: Navy's IL-38 aircraft makes first and last flypast

india news
Updated on Jan 26, 2023 12:14 PM IST

The IL-38SD aircraft was decommissioned on January 17, 2022, after completing 44 glorious years of service to the nation.

Ilyushin Il-38SD aircraft of the Indian Navy,(ANI)
Ilyushin Il-38SD aircraft of the Indian Navy,(ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Ilyushin Il-38SD (sea dragon) aircraft of the Indian Navy, after completing over four decades of glorious years of service to the nation, flew over the Kartavya Path for the first and last time on Republic Day this year on Thursday.

The IL-38SD aircraft was decommissioned on January 17, 2022, after completing 44 glorious years of service to the nation. The aircraft was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1977 and remained a formidable air asset throughout its service life. The IL 38SD was an all-weather aircraft with long endurance and substantial operating range.

The Republic Day flypast comprised 45 Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters from the Indian Army.

Among the different formations by the IAF officers, Bheem formation was new this year. It comprised 40 deg Pitch-UP and SU-30 streaming fuel by three aircraft.

There were a total of 13 formations like arrow, abreast, arrowhead, diamond and others by aircraft like Mig-29, Rafale, Jaguar, SU-30, etc.

The proceedings of the Republic Day Parade at Kartavyapath commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag and presenting of the Rashtriya Salute to the President Droupadi Murmu. The President assisted in the unfurling of the National Flag by Fit Lt Komal Rani.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
republic day
republic day
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out