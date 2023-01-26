Republic Day 2023 parade: Navy's IL-38 aircraft makes first and last flypast

Ilyushin Il-38SD (sea dragon) aircraft of the Indian Navy, after completing over four decades of glorious years of service to the nation, flew over the Kartavya Path for the first and last time on Republic Day this year on Thursday.

The IL-38SD aircraft was decommissioned on January 17, 2022, after completing 44 glorious years of service to the nation. The aircraft was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1977 and remained a formidable air asset throughout its service life. The IL 38SD was an all-weather aircraft with long endurance and substantial operating range.

The Republic Day flypast comprised 45 Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters from the Indian Army.

Among the different formations by the IAF officers, Bheem formation was new this year. It comprised 40 deg Pitch-UP and SU-30 streaming fuel by three aircraft.

There were a total of 13 formations like arrow, abreast, arrowhead, diamond and others by aircraft like Mig-29, Rafale, Jaguar, SU-30, etc.

The proceedings of the Republic Day Parade at Kartavyapath commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag and presenting of the Rashtriya Salute to the President Droupadi Murmu. The President assisted in the unfurling of the National Flag by Fit Lt Komal Rani.

