Agusta accused Christian Michel had role in more defence deals too, ED to Delhi Court; sent to jail till Feb 26

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday told a Delhi court that AgustaWestland accused Christian Michel had roles in more defence deals. It also stated that the documents provided in an Italian court leading to his acquittal were false.

An Enforcement Directorate counsel brought up the issue of alleged fake documents after Michel’s counsel said that the AgustaWestland accused had been acquitted by the Italian court.

Following the hearing, the court asked Michel to be sent to judicial custody till February 26.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 14:53 IST