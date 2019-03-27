Agusta case: Alleged defence agent Sushen Gupta sent to 4-day ED custody

Rajiv Saxena, an accused-turned-approver in the chopper scam case, has said the kickbacks received by AgustaWestland from the Rs 3,600 crore deal was controlled by Gautam Khaitan and alleged defence agent Sushen Gupta through a company named Interstellar Technologies, the Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court on Tuesday.

The ED, sought a 4-day remand for Gupta and informed the court that Saxena had also produced two diaries, some sheets, other documents and a pen drive, which, according to Saxena, pertained to the accused, Sushen Gupta.

Gupta (44), who was arrested by the ED Monday, was sent for four days of custodial interrogation by Special Judge Arvind Kumar.

“It is revealed that Sushen Mohan Gupta, during the period, when kickbacks from AgustaWestland were received in the accounts of Interstellar Technologies through IDS Tunisia, had direct dealings with Interstellar Technologies and kickbacks from Agusta had been transferred to several entities having direct links with him,” the remand papers read.

The probe agency sought the remand for further confrontation with the documents, diaries and pen drive.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 09:43 IST