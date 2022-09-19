Ahead of Akhilesh Yadav-led MLAs' march, UP deputy CM's dig: 'Photo op'

Akhilesh Yadav is set to hold a legislators’ march to the state assembly in Lucknow on Monday morning as the monsoon session begins. The nearly two km-long foot march is scheduled to start from the Samajwadi Party state headquarters at Vikramaditya Marg. Ahead of the march, however, Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief minister took a potshot at the former CM.

"The golden era of independence is dedicated to the poor people. People who were brought on their foot by the public are not doing a padyatra, but are merely indulging into a photo operation," he wrote in Hindi.

"If Samajwadi Party has an issue, discuss in the assembly," Maurya added.

Before the padyatra, as the legislators had started gathering at the party headquarters, heavy police presence was seen on the Vikramaditya Marg.

The distance between the SP office and UP Vidhan Bhawan is 1.8 km. During its route, the MLAs will pass from the Raj Bhavan on the Mahatma Gandhi Marg, then Gandhi Statue outside GPO (General Post Office), It would then move to the Vidhan Bhawan.

Akhilesh Yadav's party has Samajwadi Party has 111 MLAs and 9 MLCs. Ahead of the march, SP chief spokesperson and national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary had said: “Akhilesh Yadav will lead the foot march of SP legislators, who will assemble at the party headquarters around 9 am before the march begins at 9.45 am. The walk will cover the Gandhi statue outside the GPO (General Post Office), Hazratganj crossing and then enter the Vidhan Sabha building from Gate No. 1 in front of the Lok Bhawan (the chief minister’s secretariat)."

This is the first such march by the former UP chief minister.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath has dedicated the session to 22 women MLAs.

