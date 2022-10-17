Ahead of Gujarat polls, state govt slashes VAT on CNG, PNG: Report

The Gujarat government has reduced value added tax (VAT) on compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by 10 per cent, state education minister Jitu Vaghani said Monday, according to news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CNG now costs ₹83.9 in Ahmedabad and ₹82.16 in Gandhinagar, according to mypetrolprice.com. Prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged for now.

The announcement comes weeks before prime minister Narendra Modi's home state votes for a new government; poll dates were expected Saturday but the Election Commission only confirmed dates for the Himachal Pradesh election.

The decision to not announce the dates was criticised by the Congress.

The party alleged the 'delay' was meant to give the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an opportunity to announce pre-election 'sops' for the people.

"ECI has announced date for counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh… from today, election code of conduct is in place in Himachal Pradesh but not in Gujarat. This is done so BJP has enough time to announce pre-elections sops for the people,” Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Why did EC not announce dates for Gujarat poll today?

When questioned why the poll body had not announced Gujarat dates, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the EC had gone by 'tradition'.

In 2017 too dates for both states were announced separately.

Then chief election commissioner AK Joti said the delay was so a prolonged period under the model code of conduct was not needed.

Himachal Pradesh will vote on November 12. Results will be out on December 8.

With input from ANI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail