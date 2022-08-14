Ahead of Independence Day, DRDO drone system deployed near Red Fort| Video

In a move to tackle any potential threat, anticipated from small drones, a counter-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been deployed near the Red Fort area in Delhi ahead of the 75th Independence Day. According to DRDO officials, cited by news agency ANI, the counter-drone system can detect and deactivate drones of any size within a radius of around 4 km.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Interesting facts about India's Independence Day

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have intensified patrolling and anti-sabotage checks across the city. Hotels, guest houses, parking lots, and restaurants are being checked. A multi-layered security cover has been put in place along with facial recognition system (FRS) cameras at the entry point of the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 1,000 high-specification cameras will also be installed in the North Delhi, Central Delhi, and New Delhi district units to contain aerial objects, according to a report by news agency PTI. The police are also carrying out massive checks for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Also read: DMRC temporarily shuts gates at 3 stations for Independence day rehearsals

According to the police, over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed around the Red Fort on Monday. The Delhi Police has deployed over 400 kite catchers and fliers on rooftops and other sensitive locations in the area. Along with this, a 5-km area around the Red Fort has been marked as a ‘no kite flying zone’ till the tricolor has been hosted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per reports, lunch boxes, water bottles, remote-controlled car keys, cigarette lighters, briefcases, handbags, cameras, binoculars, umbrellas, and similar items will not be allowed at the Red Fort premises on Monday.

Meanwhile, the provisions of Section 144 have also been instituted in key areas of the city.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)