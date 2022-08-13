DMRC temporarily shuts gates at 3 stations for Independence day rehearsals

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday closed some gates at ITO, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate stations till 11 am for the Independence Day rehearsal programme.

“Due to Independence Day dress rehearsal, the following gates are closed till 1100 hrs - At ITO gate no 1, 2 & 3 are closed. At Lal Quila gate no 4 is closed. At Jama Masjid gate no 3 & 4 are closed. At Delhi Gate gate no 1, 4 & 5 are closed,” the DMRC tweeted earlier today.

However, there were no disruptions in Metro services.

For Independence Day celebrations, parking facilities at Metro stations will be closed between 6 am and 2 pm on August 14 and 15.

Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications at DMRC said, “Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Sunday i.e, 14th August, 2022 till 2:00 PM on Monday i.e, 15th August, 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day. However, the Metro train services will continue to run as per normal schedule.”