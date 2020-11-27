e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ahead of next year’s electoral battle, TMC MLA Mihir Goswami joins BJP

Ahead of next year’s electoral battle, TMC MLA Mihir Goswami joins BJP

As the BJP readies for the 2021 electoral battle in West Bengal, party leaders said there is a long list of functionaries who are keen to join the party.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:45 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Smriti Kak Ramachandran | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TMC MLA Mihir Goswami joins BJP in the presence of senior party leaders at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
TMC MLA Mihir Goswami joins BJP in the presence of senior party leaders at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.(TWITTER/ @BJP4India.)
         

After resigning from the TMC, Mihir Goswami, a legislator from West Bengal joined the BJP in Delhi on Friday. Flanked by party’s national general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Goswami said he was unhappy with the governance of TMC chief and WB chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Goswami, said his leaving the TMC is a “crusade against the immoral and incorrect happenings in the state, especially the injustice to the northern part of Bengal.”

As the BJP readies for the 2021 electoral battle in West Bengal, party leaders said there is a long list of functionaries who are keen to join the party.

A senior party leader speaking on condition of anonymity said several leaders in the state are in discussion with BJP functionaries in Bengal and will be joining over the course of the next few weeks.

On whether Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned as the state’s transport minister is also expected to join soon, the functionary said: “There are several big names who are distressed by the way the Mamata Banerjee government is ruling the state and they want to be part of the BJP’s development agenda.”

A second functionary said the violence against BJP cadre has raised an alarm in the state and the issue of providing security to some leaders is being discussed with the Centre.

While the party is upfront about negotiating with some TMC leaders who are keen to switch sides, there is consternation among the cadre in the state, with a section of leaders complaining about being sidelined.

“The BJP has been building its cadre in the state, but in order to win elections, there is a need to have on board leaders who wield influence in a wider area. For instance Adhikari’s influence spans to at least 30 assembly constituencies,” the second leader said.

tags
top news
Don’t take preventive measures against Covid-19 lightly: Nitin Gadkari
Don’t take preventive measures against Covid-19 lightly: Nitin Gadkari
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
LIVE: More Punjab farmers enter Haryana for protest
LIVE: More Punjab farmers enter Haryana for protest
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
Venkaiah Naidu to chair SCO heads of govt meet, India, Pakistan PMs unlikely to join
Venkaiah Naidu to chair SCO heads of govt meet, India, Pakistan PMs unlikely to join
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In