Ahead of organisational polls, Congress revives disciplinary panel

The Congress party, which has been busy tackling in-house rebels and issues related to discipline, revived its disciplinary committee on Thursday ahead of organisational elections.

Party veteran AK Antony continues to head the panel while Ambika Soni, Tariq Anwar, JP Agarwal and G Parameswar are its other members.

A senior party functionary added that G Parameswar, former Karnataka PCC chief and former deputy CM has been given a central post in a balancing act since the state leadership is now tightly in control of DK Shivkumar and Siddaramaiah.

While Ambika Soni remains one of the most trusted lieutenants of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Tariq Anwar has been brought in to be given additional responsibilities. The veteran leader re-joined the Congress from NCP a few years ago.

Former Delhi PCC chief JP Aggarwal has been included in the committee that handles all issues related to indiscipline and can recommend action to the Congress president. While the party has other such state-level panels, this central disciplinary panel handles cases at the AICC level.

The circular, signed by general secretary organization KC Venugopal, mentioned that the appointments have come into force with immediate effect.

The AICC also appointed seven national coordinators in the data analytics panel led by Praveen Chakravarthy.

A second party leader added that in view of the membership drive related to the organisational polls, there is a lot of data related work to be done as the party also goes online to invite people to join the Congress party.