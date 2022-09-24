Ahead of Sonia Gandhi meet, Lalu Yadav in attack on Amit Shah pledges 2024 win

A day before he meets Sonia Gandhi amid attempts of opposition unity, Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday responded to Amit Shah’s attacks on him and ally Nitish Kumar. Union home minister Amit Shah - in his first rally in Bihar on Friday after the BJP-JD(U) break-up - had hit out at the Bihar chief minister for “backstabbing” his party. “Can he become the prime minister like this?” Shah had asked amid a spate of strong remarks, stressing that Bihar has been witnessing the return of “Jungle Raj” (rule of the forest) ever since the Grand Alliance returned.

In response, the RJD chief said Shah “was perturbed”. “His government was wiped out from there (Bihar). The same is going to happen in 2024. So, he is running around and saying "Jungle Raj" and all that. What did he do when he was in Gujarat? There was jungle raj when he was there,” Lalu Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nitish and Lalu will meet Sonia Gandhi on Sunday evening, his son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav told reporters. "Nitish Kumar and I will meet Sonia Gandhi. We are making all efforts to unite the opposition,” Lalu underlined. Asked if their alliance would be able to hit the BJP’s fortunes in the 2024 national elections, the RJD chief said: "Yes, we will uproot (them). How many times do I need to say this?"

Opposition parties have been trying to forge an alliance ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls. In his last Delhi visit, Nitish Kumar had insisted: "We don't want to be the third front. We have to be the main front." He has also repeatedly dismissed speculation on considering to run for prime minister's post in 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

