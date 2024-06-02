Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar Jail, calls exit polls ‘fake’

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal today surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities after the 21-day interim bail granted by the Supreme Court expired. Before returning to jail, the Delhi chief minister claimed the exit polls – which predicted a landslide victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance – were fake. Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with his wife Sunita Kejriwal and party leader Sanjay Singh.

"Exit polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections came out yesterday. Take it in writing, all these exit polls are fake. One exit poll gave 33 seats to BJP in Rajasthan whereas there are only 25 seats there," Kejriwal said at the party's office ahead of his surrender.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"The real issue is why they had to do a fake exit poll three days before the day of counting. There are several theories regarding this; one of them is that they are trying to manipulate the machines (EVMs)," he added.

Most of the exit polls predicted that the National Democratic Alliance would win more than 350 Lok Sabha Seats. At least three exit polls claimed the ruling alliance will achieve its 400 seats target.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Last month, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail to allow him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court's office refused to entertain Kejriwal's plea seeking an extension of his interim bail. A local court also declined to provide him relief, posting the hearing of his regular bail plea to June 5.

Kejriwal today alleged that he was sent to jail because he raised his voice against dictatorship.

"The Supreme Court granted me bail for 21 days to campaign for elections. I want to thank SC for that. Today, I am going to Tihar Jail again. I did not waste even a minute of these 21 days. I did not campaign only for AAP but for various parties. I went to Mumbai, Haryana, UP, Jharkhand...AAP is not important, for us the country is important. I want to say to the people of Delhi that I am going to jail again, not because I have done a scam but because I have raised my voice against dictatorship...PM Modi accepted this in front of the country that he does not have any evidence against me," Kejriwal said today.

Many exit polls claimed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not open its account in Delhi.Earlier this week, Arvind Kejriwal claimed he had lost six kilograms of weight since he was jailed. He claimed the loss of weight could be the result of a serious disease.

With inputs from ANI