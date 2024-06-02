Arvind Kejriwal's message for supporters as Delhi CM surrenders at Tihar Jail today

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would surrender at the Tihar Jail on Sunday, June 2, as his 21-interim bail ended. Arvind Kejriwal said before surrendering at the central jail, he would visit Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat and the Prachin Hanuman temple in Connaught Place. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal to return to Tihar Jail on June 2

In a post in Hindi on X, Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "I came out for election campaign for 21 days on the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. I am very grateful to the Hon'ble Supreme Court. Today I will surrender by going to Tihar. I will leave home at 3 pm. First I will go to Rajghat and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. From there I will go to Hanuman temple in Connaught Place to seek blessings of Hanuman ji. And from there I will go to the party office and meet all the workers and party leaders. From there I will again leave for Tihar. All of you take care of yourselves. I will take care of you all in jail. If you are happy then your Kejriwal will also be happy in jail."

Kejriwal was released from jail on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls. The court granted him 21-day interim bail and instructed him to surrender before the Tihar Jail superintendent on June 2.

He had earlier moved the Supreme Court seeking a seven-day extension of the interim bail, citing his deteriorating health conditions. In the plea seeking bail extension, he pleaded that he needed time to undergo medical tests as he was losing weight and was having high ketone levels.

However, the top court registry refused an urgent listing of his petition. He then moved the special CBI-ED court seeking bail on medical grounds. Special judge Kaveri Baweja reserved for June 5 its order his application. The court observed that the plea was for interim bail on medical grounds and not for the extension of the interim bail granted by the SC.

The 55-year-old AAP leader was arrested by ED on March 21. The probe agency has accused Kejriwal of being involved in a conspiracy in which a ₹100-crore bribe was allegedly paid to the AAP by the South Group – a lobby of liquor dealers from the southern states that benefited from changes to the 2021-22 excise policy.

The policy aimed to overhaul Delhi’s liquor business but was scrapped following allegations of irregularities and replaced by the 2020-21 regime.