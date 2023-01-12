Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ahead of world's longest river cruise launch in Varanasi, Akhilesh Yadav reacts

Published on Jan 12, 2023 10:47 PM IST

Modi will flag off the Ganga river cruise from Varanasi, his Parliamentary constituency, on Friday. It will cover over 3,200 km across 27 river systems in five Indian states and Bangladesh.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the launch of the world's longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, asserting that the luxury cruise is a complete “wastage of money”. Yadav added that the Narendra Modi government's sole motive is only to earn money by converting religious places into tourist spots.

Yadav accused the BJP of wasting funds on such initiatives when they should have been put towards cleaning the Ganga River in accordance with the Ganga Action Plan.

"People visit Varanasi in the last phase of their lives or for spirituality and get knowledge. The BJP is making this arrangement (there) for earning money by promoting tourism," Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Yadav questioned the BJP about the real motive behind the cruise and a 'tent city'. "Now, will the BJP take away the jobs of the sailors as well? The BJP's policy of earning money by making religious places tourist places is condemnable. People from all over the world come to experience the spiritual splendour of Kashi, not for luxury. The BJP will no longer be able to cover the darkness of real issues with external glare," he had tweeted.

The tour of the cruise would be around 51 days, covering over 50 tourist spots including the World Heritage Sights, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities like Patna, Sahibganj, Kolkata, Bangladesh's capital Dhaka and Guwahati

