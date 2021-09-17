‘Ahimsa and karuna’: Modi gets a letter from Dalai Lama on his 71st birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who marks his 71st birthday on Friday, received a letter from the Dalai Lama greeting him on the occasion. Wishing the Prime Minister a long and healthy life, the Tibetan spiritual leader pointed out that the Indian age-old traditions of ‘ahimsa’ and ‘karuna’ are not only relevant in today's world but are also necessary.

“I offer my heartfelt greetings to you on your birthday,” the Dalai Lama, the 14th leader in his line, wrote in his letter to Prime Minister. “May you continue to live a long and healthy life. I am convinced that the age-old Indian traditions of doing no harm — ahimsa, backed by a compassionate motivation — karuna, are not only relevant but are necessary in today's world,” he said.

He also said that he believes these principles can be readily combined with modern education for the wider benefit of humanity.

The Dalai Lama, a supremely important figure in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition, has been living a life of refuge in India ever since he had to flee Tibet in the wake of a revolt in 1959.

Expressing his gratitude once again to the Indian government and the people of the country for the “warm and generous hospitality”, the Dalai Lama wrote in his letter to Prime Minister Modi, “For us Tibetans living in exile, India is not only our spiritual refuge but for more than 62 years has also been our physical home.”

The Dalai Lama said that as someone who cares deeply for India, he noticed the Prime Minister's governance has brought about a “growing confidence” despite the challenges of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. “I congratulate you on the growing confidence you have brought about …Despite challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic that has affected people around the globe,” the Dalai Lama wrote.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Modi with the launch of the "Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan" campaign. The campaign will begin on September 17 and conclude on October 7.