Ahmedabad blasts: HC upholds death penalties, orders higher victim compensation

The Gujarat high court on Tuesday upheld a special court’s verdict sentencing 38 convicts to death and 11 others to life imprisonment in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case. It directed the state government to pay higher compensation to the victims. The blasts left 56 dead and 246 injured.

The Gujarat high court ordered ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of those killed.

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The high court ordered ₹10 lakh compensation to the families of those killed, ₹5 lakh to those who suffered grievous injuries, and ₹1 lakh to those who sustained simple injuries. The compensation has to be paid by March 31, 2027.

The special court in 2022 ordered ₹1 lakh compensation each to the kin of those killed, ₹50,000 for grievous injuries, and ₹25,000 for simple injuries.

A bench of Justice AY Kogje and Justice SJ Dave heard appeals against the 7,015-page special court judgment and the state government’s plea seeking confirmation of the death sentences to the 38 convicts.

A series of bomb blasts ripped through Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008. Two days later, live bombs were recovered from Surat. Over 100 people were named as accused, and 78 were put on trial.

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{{^usCountry}} In February 2022, the special court convicted 49 accused and acquitted 28 others. Those acquitted included Mubin Shaikh and Mansur Pirbhoy, who were accused of conspiring for the attacks and sending emails claiming responsibility. One accused was pardoned after turning approver. Four other approvers who retracted their statements were convicted. It was the first time an Indian court awarded the death penalty to 38 convicts in a case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In February 2022, the special court convicted 49 accused and acquitted 28 others. Those acquitted included Mubin Shaikh and Mansur Pirbhoy, who were accused of conspiring for the attacks and sending emails claiming responsibility. One accused was pardoned after turning approver. Four other approvers who retracted their statements were convicted. It was the first time an Indian court awarded the death penalty to 38 convicts in a case. {{/usCountry}}

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The convicts, including former Students Islamic Movement of India chief Safdar Nagori and his associates from 11 states, including Gujarat, were held guilty for their roles in the conspiracy behind the 21 blasts during the busy evening hours within 70 minutes. This was the first time hospitals were also targeted. The prosecution said the accused operated under the Indian Mujahideen banner.

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Emails claiming responsibility for the attacks said they were carried out to avenge the 2002 post-Godhra violence in Gujarat.

The convicts were found guilty under the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The prosecution examined 1,163 witnesses during the trial. Nine judges heard the case, and the identities of 26 key witnesses were kept confidential for security reasons.