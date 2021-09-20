Ahmedabad: From today, unvaccinated people banned from using public transport

Starting Monday, people who have not taken any of the two vaccine doses against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will not be allowed to enter public transport or civic buildings in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The decision was taken to ramp up the inoculation drive and overcome possible vaccine hesitancy.

This comes days after Mukesh Kumar, commissioner of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, told news agency PTI that unvaccinated people will be barred from entering into the vehicles of the civic transport service, the Bus Rapid Transit System as well as Kankaria lakefront, Sabarmati riverfront, libraries, gymnasiums and sports complexes.

“Entry will be allowed only for persons having one or both doses (if eligible) of vaccine for availing various municipal services. Vaccine certificates shall be checked at the entry point of such facilities. To be effective from 20 September, Monday,” Kumar tweeted last week.

Authorities in Gujarat have so far administered 56,704,892 doses to eligible beneficiaries of which nearly 40 million have received the first dose and the remaining 16,748,118 are fully vaccinated, i.e received both doses.

Last Friday, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government led by chief minister Bhupendra Patel, administered more than 2.21 million doses in Gujarat, establishing a new record in daily inoculations. Of these, Surat administered the highest doses at around 277,000. Ahmedabad administered 231,639 vaccines while followed by Vadodara at 122,986 and Rajkot with 105,829 doses.

Meanwhile, the daily Covid-19 tally in Gujarat dropped to a single digit for the first time in 2021; just eight new cases were reported on Sunday, which pushed the caseload up to 825,723. The death toll remains unchanged at 10,082, as no infected patient has succumbed to the viral disease since September 4. The total recoveries in Gujarat have climbed to 815,505 and only 16 active cases are there in the state.