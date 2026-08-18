Ahmedabad Police busts 'Boss Scam' cyber ring; Pakistan-China links found

Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Anupam Singh Gehlot on Tuesday addressed a press conference regarding the high-profile 'Boss Scam' cybercrime cases, revealing a massive international network providing infrastructure for cyber frauds to elements in Pakistan and China.

According to the police, the gang had connected nearly 10,000 devices, including laptops and mobile phones, to their network. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

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Addressing the media, CP Anupam Singh Gehlot stated that the accused had been operating for the past 4 to 5 years.

"So far, two arrests have been made from West Bengal, and our team is conducting further investigations. This group was essentially providing service, offering infrastructure to Pakistan and China to facilitate cyberattacks," the CP said.

Explaining the modus operandi, the Commissioner said, "These individuals procured SIM cards and provided them to people sitting in other countries. They used Chinese malware and linked these to call centers operated from Islamabad. If a victim clicks on the provided link, these criminals facilitate illegal money transfers."

The investigation revealed that the scale of the scam is massive, with 251 complaints already registered against this group across 26 different states in India.

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"We have arrested two individuals from West Bengal. During the raid, we recovered devices capable of operating four SIM cards simultaneously. They had procured 4,500 SIM cards for cyber fraud. Their call center was being operated from Islamabad," CP Gehlot added.

The Commissioner further informed that the accused were involved in providing OTPs (One-Time Passwords) to cybercriminals.

"They have provided approximately 21,000 OTPs so far. They shifted their operations from Telegram to WhatsApp groups to evade detection. The accused charged ₹100 per OTP. The investigation has unearthed a deep international connection," he said.

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According to the police, the gang had connected nearly 10,000 devices, including laptops and mobile phones, to their network.

"We have now deactivated these devices. This is a significant blow to their infrastructure," the CP added.

Issuing a warning to the public, CP Anupam Singh Gehlot urged citizens to remain vigilant.

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"Do not access any file or click on any link without proper verification. These links are the primary tools used for illegal money transfers," he cautioned.

Further investigation into the international modules and potential local accomplices is currently underway.