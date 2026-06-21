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Ahmedabad police nab Rauf Valiullah murder convict on the run for 7yrs in Udaipur

The accused identified as Mohammad Taslim alias Mohammad Umer Sheikh was sentenced to life imprisonment

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 08:46 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
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Ahmedabad crime branch on Sunday apprehended a life convict in the 1992 Radhika Gymkhana murder case and the assassination of former Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader Rauf Valiullah and a member of Abdul Latif gang in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after he had been absconding for seven years following a parole jump in 2019, police said.

He evaded arrest by continuously changing his identity, location and communication methods. (HT Sourced Photo)

The accused identified as Mohammad Taslim alias Mohammad Umer Sheikh was sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to police, he evaded arrest by continuously changing his identity, location and communication methods.

“After skipping parole, he fled to Rajasthan, where he settled in Udaipur and worked as a small-time land and property broker. He got married and has two children born during the COVID period. He concealed his past by telling people, including some family members, that he had served his sentence and was a free man,” said Ajit Rajian, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch.

About four months ago, the crime branch received inputs from Rajasthan about a man who claimed to have been released after conviction in the Radhika Gymkhana case. Police grew suspicious as no accused in the case had been acquitted or had completed his sentence.

In October 1992, Taslim and his associates shot dead former Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader Rauf Valiullah in Ahmedabad in broad daylight. Police said the killing was linked to Valiullah’s efforts to expose the gang’s role in the Gymkhana case.

 
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