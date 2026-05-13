Ahmedabad to Dholera in 48 minutes: High-Speed double line project to boost connectivity

In a major boost to regional connectivity, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the ₹20,667 crore Ahmedabad (Sarkhej)-Dholera Semi High-Speed Double Line project.

It will be the Indian Railways 1st semi high-speed project, planned with indigenously developed technology.(ANI)

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The Railways Ministry posted on X that it will take just 48 minutes from Ahmedabad (Sarkhej) to reach Dholera.

According to a press release issued by the CCEA, the 134-km project, featuring indigenous technology, is set to drastically reduce travel time between Ahmedabad and Dholera, enabling seamless daily commutes and same-day return trips.

The project section will provide faster connectivity between Ahmedabad, Dholera SIR (Special Investment Region), the upcoming Dholera Airport and the Lothal National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC). Connecting Ahmedabad with Dholera will cut down passenger travel time, enabling comfortable daily commuting and same-day return trips. This semi-high-speed railway would not only bring two cities closer but also bring the people living hundreds of kilometres away closer to each other.

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{{^usCountry}} It will be the Indian Railways 1st semi high-speed project, planned with indigenously developed technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It will be the Indian Railways 1st semi high-speed project, planned with indigenously developed technology. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This semi-high-speed railway would not only bring the two cities closer but also bring the people living hundreds of kilometres away closer to each other. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This semi-high-speed railway would not only bring the two cities closer but also bring the people living hundreds of kilometres away closer to each other. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As India's first semi-high-speed rail project, the project will serve as a pioneer project, acting as a reference model for the phased expansion of semi-high-speed rail across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As India's first semi-high-speed rail project, the project will serve as a pioneer project, acting as a reference model for the phased expansion of semi-high-speed rail across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The new line proposal will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new line proposal will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The project is in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's Vision of a New India, which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project is in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's Vision of a New India, which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

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The project is planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services.

The project covering the Ahmedabad district in Gujarat will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 134 Kms.

The proposed projects will enhance connectivity to approx 284 villages, which have a population of about 5 lakhs.

The Railways, being environment friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (0.48 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (2 Crore Kg), which is equivalent to the plantation of 10 (Ten) Lakh trees.

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