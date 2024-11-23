Ahmednagar election results live: BJP mob tried to access EVM, alleges Rohit Pawar
Ahmednagar election results live: The Election Commission is announcing results for the 12 assembly constituencies in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra today. The seats that fall within the boundaries of the district are Akole, Sangamner, Shirdi, Kopargaon, Shrirampur, Nevasa, Shevgaon, Rahuri, Parner, Ahmednagar City, Shrigonda, and Karjat Jamkhed.The results of all 288 constituencies of the Maharashtra Assembly will be out today, along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly....Read More
Key seats to watch for in Ahmednagar district
Sangamner, Shirdi and Karjat Jamkhed are the seats to watch out for from here.
While Congress veteran Balasaheb Thorat is in contention from Sangamner, BJP Cabinet Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is in the fray from Shirdi. Karjat Jamkhed has Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Rohit Pawar as a candidate.
A lot has changed since the previous assembly elections in 2019. Shiv Sena exited the NDA to form the government along with the Congress and NCP under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 2019. The party then split in 2022 and one of its two factions joined the BJP-led Mahayuti and formed the government with Eknath Shinde at helm. Shinde's faction was awarded the original party name. Last year saw the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results will reveal how voters across the district of Ahmednagar and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in the contest.
Ahmednagar election results live: What was voter turnout?
Ahmednagar election results live: Ahmednagar clocked voter turnout of 63.22 per cent in the polling held on November 20.
Ahmednagar election results live: Who will gain the edge: MVA or Mahayuti?
Ahmednagar election results live: Maharashtra's political landscape has shifted dramatically since 2019. The Shiv Sena, which had partnered with Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, split in 2022. Eknath Shinde’s faction broke away and joined the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. Similarly, the NCP split last year, with Ajit Pawar’s group aligning with the BJP, while Sharad Pawar retained the original party name.
Ahmednagar election results live: Rohit Pawar alleges foul play
Ahmednagar election results live: NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Friday alleged that 25-30 BJP workers attempted to enter the strong room storing EVMs from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, where he contested against BJP's Ram Shinde. The incident occurred at midnight in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) district, about 120 km from Mumbai.
Pawar, the sitting MLA, shared on X that his party workers and CRPF personnel handled the situation calmly and prevented the intrusion. "I thank my party workers and CRPF for foiling the attempt," he said.
Pawar further claimed that the police, under BJP's influence, harassed his team instead of cooperating. He urged the Election Commission to take note of the incident. "This act of goondagardi by BJP workers reflects their fear of defeat. Within 24 hours, the people of Karjat-Jamkhed will end this hooliganism through democratic means," Pawar stated.
Assembly Elections 2024: Get real time updates now!
Ahmednagar election results live: Counting of votes to begin at 8am
Ahmednagar election results live: Counting of votes for 12 assembly constituencies in Beed district of Maharashtra will begin at 8am