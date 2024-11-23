Ahmednagar election results live: BJP mob tried to access EVM, alleges Rohit Pawar

Ahmednagar election results live: The Election Commission is announcing results for the 12 assembly constituencies in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra today. The seats that fall within the boundaries of the district are Akole, Sangamner, Shirdi, Kopargaon, Shrirampur, Nevasa, Shevgaon, Rahuri, Parner, Ahmednagar City, Shrigonda, and Karjat Jamkhed.The results of all 288 constituencies of the Maharashtra Assembly will be out today, along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly....Read More

Key seats to watch for in Ahmednagar district

Sangamner, Shirdi and Karjat Jamkhed are the seats to watch out for from here.

While Congress veteran Balasaheb Thorat is in contention from Sangamner, BJP Cabinet Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is in the fray from Shirdi. Karjat Jamkhed has Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Rohit Pawar as a candidate.

A lot has changed since the previous assembly elections in 2019. Shiv Sena exited the NDA to form the government along with the Congress and NCP under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 2019. The party then split in 2022 and one of its two factions joined the BJP-led Mahayuti and formed the government with Eknath Shinde at helm. Shinde's faction was awarded the original party name. Last year saw the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results will reveal how voters across the district of Ahmednagar and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in the contest.