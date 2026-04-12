New Delhi, Supreme Court judge Justice Rajesh Bindal on Sunday said artificial intelligence and digital tools must be used solely as supportive instruments and should not be allowed to override judicial reasoning. AI, digital tools must not be allowed to override judicial reasoning: SC judge

Justice Bindal also raised concerns regarding the use of open-source platforms and the potential risks to data confidentiality, said a press release issued by the Supreme Court's eCommittee.

The remarks were made while chairing a working session during the two-day national conference on 'Judicial Process Re-engineering and Digital Transformation', organised on April 11-12 by the apex court's eCommittee in collaboration with the Department of Justice, Government of India.

The release said the conference was divided into five working sessions over two days, each addressing critical dimensions of technological integration and the re-engineering of judicial processes.

Chairing the fourth working edition on the second day of the conference, Justice Bindal emphasised the role of technology as an aid rather than a substitute. He said AI and digital tools must be used as supportive instruments and should not be allowed to override judicial reasoning, the statement said.

Supreme Court judge Justice J K Maheshwari delivered the valedictory address highlighting the significance of continued judicial reforms and technological advancement in the justice delivery system.

The fifth working session, which highlighted key technological advancements in the judiciary by different high courts, was chaired by apex court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta.

According to the statement, top court judges and chief justices and judges of various high courts graced the conference, which witnessed wide participation from central project coordinators and member of IT committees of respective high courts.

On the first day of the conference, three sessions were held during which experts and stakeholders engaged in discussions on various aspects of technology use in the justice delivery system and the transformation of judicial processes, the statement added.

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