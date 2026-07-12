AI engineer stabs girlfriend to death in Gurugram PG, dies by suicide hours later

A missing complaint led police to a horrifying discovery inside a Gurugram paying guest (PG) accommodation, where a 25-year-old woman was found dead in a pool of blood.

An FIR of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway. (Representational Image) (PTI)

Hours later, investigators found that her boyfriend, an AI engineer, has also allegedly died by suicide, news agency PTI reported.

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The deceased woman and her boyfriend were both employed by the same private company in Gurugram. The man was staying in a PG accommodation in Sector 55.

The incident surfaced after the woman's family approached the Sector-56 police station on Saturday after they were unable to get in touch with her.

Also Read: Pinned, smothered, then strangled: Chilling details emerge in Delhi woman’s murder by boyfriend

Missing complaint leads police to woman's body

Acting on the complaint, police traced the woman's mobile phone location to the man's PG accommodation in Sector 55. Officers questioned neighbours, who said they were unaware of any disturbance or incident. Police then had the room opened, PTI reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Inside the room, investigators found the woman's body lying in a pool of blood, with blood splattered across the room. A preliminary investigation indicated that she had been stabbed to death. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team visited the scene and collected evidence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inside the room, investigators found the woman's body lying in a pool of blood, with blood splattered across the room. A preliminary investigation indicated that she had been stabbed to death. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team visited the scene and collected evidence. {{/usCountry}}

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During the investigation, police discovered that the Government Railway Police (GRP) had already recovered the body of a man from the railway tracks near Garhi railway station. He had died after being struck by a train.

Also Read: Unidentified man enters PG, stabs woman in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Police later established his identity through the mobile phone recovered from him, linking the railway death with the murder case.

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Preliminary findings revealed that the woman had started living with the man at the PG accommodation three days before the incident.

"We are investigating every aspect of the case. The nature of the relationship between the two individuals and the reasons behind the incident would only be revealed once the investigation is complete.

"The police are also examining their mobile phones, call details, chats and other technical evidence. An FIR of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway," the Sector-56 SHO said, as quoted by PTI.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

(With inputs from PTI)