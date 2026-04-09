Pinned, smothered, then strangled: Chilling details emerge in Delhi woman’s murder by boyfriend

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her 22-year-old boyfriend inside a paying guest (PG) accommodation in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, with investigators revealing disturbing details of how the crime unfolded. Her body was later found stuffed inside the storage compartment of a bed, police said on Wednesday. Lover kills woman in Delhi PG, stuffs body in bed box after brutal assault in Mangolpuri (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

The case came to light on Tuesday evening when the Mangolpuri police station received a PCR call around 7 pm reporting that a woman’s body had been discovered inside a room in a building at Patthar Market.

The main accused, also the woman’s alleged lover, has been arrested along with his 50-year-old uncle and the uncle’s 52-year-old friend, all residents of Mangolpuri.

According to the cops, the woman is also a resident of Mangolpuri and worked as a domestic help. She is survived by her husband and three children. The accused runs a chicken shop near her residence.

Body found inside PG's bed box On Tuesday, around 4.30 pm, the woman went to the PG and met the accused. The two stayed inside a room for about an hour. During this time, the other two men were also present at the property.

The PG owner told police that the 22-year-old accused had requested access to his room for a few hours to meet a woman. When he returned later in the evening, he found the room unlocked and the man missing. On entering, he noticed a leg protruding from the bed box.

He opened it and discovered the woman’s body, following which he alerted the police.

“The body bore strangulation marks and injuries on the forehead. It was sent for a post-mortem examination,” said joint commissioner of police (western range) Jatin Narwal.

‘Pinned, smothered, then strangled’ Senior police officers said the accused later confessed to the killing, claiming he acted in a fit of rage.

The crime unfolded after the woman refused to be physically intimate with the other two men, the accused’s uncle and his friend.

Detailing the sequence of events, investigators said, the accused allegedly forced the woman to the floor, pinning her down with his hands and legs. He then smothered her with a blanket before strangling her to death.

The cop added that the woman sustained “injuries to her forehead.” The prime accused then "stuffed the body into a bed box at the PG accommodation owned by his friend, while his uncle and the uncle’s friend remained on guard outside the room.”

The two later helped the 22-year-old flee the crime scene.

Police said a case has been registered under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigators are also probing whether the woman was subjected to sexual harassment by the three men before the killing, officials said.