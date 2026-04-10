AI Mumbai-B’luru flight scare as engine stalls

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru returned shortly after take-off on Thursday after one of its engines stalled, prompting the pilots to issue a “PAN PAN” emergency call, officials familiar with the matter said.

An Air India aircraft makes a 'pan pan' alert while enroute Bengaluru on Thursday.(REUTERS)

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The incident involved flight AI 2812, an Airbus A320 Neo, which was originally scheduled to depart Mumbai at 2:05 am. The aircraft took off around 2:30 am but returned to the airport within minutes, the officials said.

Passengers reported hearing a loud sound and seeing sparks during take-off. “There was a sound heard and sparks seen while take-off. The pilot declared PAN PAN and returned to the airport within minutes,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

“It was later found that engine 2 had stalled,” the official added.

An Air India spokesperson, however, termed it a precautionary return. “Flight AI 2812 from Mumbai to Bengaluru on April 9 returned to Mumbai shortly after take-off as a precaution due to a suspected technical issue, in accordance with standard operating procedures. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing detailed technical inspections,” the spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} An airport official said a local standby was declared before the aircraft landed safely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An airport official said a local standby was declared before the aircraft landed safely. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The airline said passengers were provided assistance and an alternative aircraft was arranged. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers. Our Mumbai airport teams provided immediate assistance, and an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight. The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our top priority,” the spokesperson added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The airline said passengers were provided assistance and an alternative aircraft was arranged. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers. Our Mumbai airport teams provided immediate assistance, and an alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight. The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our top priority,” the spokesperson added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the aircraft, carrying 47 passengers, was grounded following the incident. “An alternate aircraft was arranged that departed around 4.45 am,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the aircraft, carrying 47 passengers, was grounded following the incident. “An alternate aircraft was arranged that departed around 4.45 am,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha LM Tripathi ...Read More Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling. Read Less

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