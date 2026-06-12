One year of Air India crash that killed 260: No cause, no closure

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to release a status update on Friday on its investigation into the crash of Air India flight 171, nearly a year after the accident, according to officials who asked not to be named. But the document will not establish what brought the aircraft down, with the examination of its engines still underway. Aircraft debris at the crash site of Air India’s AI171 flight in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on June 12, 2025. (Bloomberg)

By their account, the update will set out the work completed so far and the areas still under examination, and little beyond that. What it might stop short of doing is settle the question that lies at the heart of the issue: whether the fuel to both engines was cut by human hand or by a fault in the aircraft. That question has split investigators, pilots and lawyers since the first weeks of the inquiry.

“It is essentially an update that investigating authorities are expected to provide when a final report cannot be released within a year,” a ministry official said, and added that the update was not, strictly, even a status or interim report. “It will provide a sense of where the investigation stands and the work that has been completed. But it should not be seen as a document that will establish the cause of the accident.”

Under Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organization, a State must publish a final report within a year of an accident or, failing that, issue a progress update; the document is shared with international stakeholders, the official said.

The Federation of Indian Pilots on Thursday urged the civil aviation ministry not to issue the update at all, warning it will deepen the confusion rather than ease it. A member of the All India Pilots’ Association put the objection plainly: the AAIB’s single sentence on the cockpit transcript, in last year’s preliminary report, was enough to set off a run of theories — most of them alleging human intervention — and a fresh update that again stops short of the cause will only feed more.

What is known is this. AI-171 lifted off from Ahmedabad a little after lunchtime on June 12 last year, bound for London Gatwick with 242 people aboard. In the last of the roughly thirty seconds it stayed in the air, the cockpit voice recorder caught one pilot asking the other why they cut off fuel to engine; and the other said he hadn’t. “In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff. The other pilot responded that he did not do so,” the AAIB preliminary report released in July stated.Both engines lost power and the Boeing 787-8 came down onto the hostel canteen of BJ Medical College, where students were eating. The crash killed 241 of the 242 on board and 19 people on the ground. One passenger survived. The preliminary report, published a month later, recorded the cockpit exchange and went no further — no cause named, neither voice identified. The investigation remains open.

With no formal explanation, families of the dead have had little choice but to fix on one theory or the other. “There are different versions, but no clear answer,” said Muktiben Vansadiya, who lost both her parents. They had never been on a plane before; the flight to the UK, to see her elder sister, was their first. A man from her village of Kosamba who had been on the aircraft’s earlier leg into Ahmedabad told the family there had been technical trouble on it, she said, and she wants to know what was checked before it was cleared to fly on. “We still do not know what exactly happened,” she told HT from Surat.