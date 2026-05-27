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AIADMK factions by Velumani, EPS patch up; withdraw pleas to disqualify MLAs

MLAs led by Velumani called on Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence in Chennai and expressed their support to him

Published on: May 27, 2026 05:09 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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The two factions in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) sorted their differences on Wednesday and withdrew the disqualification petitions against each other with assembly speaker JCD Prabhakar.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami or EPS at a meeting with some party MLAs at his house in Chennai. (ANI)

The political rift surfaced in the party, after 25 AIADMK legislators led by C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani faction voted in favour of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government during the May 13 floor test, while 22 MLAs led by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) opposed it. Four MLAs among the 25 tendered resignations to join TVK.

MLAs led by Velumani called on EPS at his residence in Chennai and expressed their support to him.

Velumani flanked by senior party leaders C Vijayabhaskar and Agri S S Krishnamurthy from the EPS camp drove to the assembly secretariat and called on Prabhakar to withdraw the petitions they had earlier submitted seeking disqualification of the members of the two factions.

“We have made our stand clear and the ruling side has also clarified its position. We are all united. There are no conflicting views. Everyone in the party remains united,” he said.

On the AIADMK’s request to withdraw their petitions, Prabhakar said he would make a formal announcement on his decision based on the representations given by AIADMK on Wednesday.

During the April 23 Assembly polls, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu won 53 seats with the Dravidian party alone securing victory in 47 assembly segments.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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