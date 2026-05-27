'Differences set right': AIADMK rebels reunite with EPS faction days after row over support to TVK

Factions within the AIADMK patched up on Wednesday after rebel MLAs led by former minister SP Velumani met party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence and extended their support to his leadership, party sources said, according to PTI. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami or EPS at a meeting with some party MLAs at his house in Chennai last Saturday. (AIADMK/ANI Photo)

Around 13 legislators accompanied Velumani during the meeting. However, former minister Shanmugam — who had earlier joined Velumani and other MLAs in urging the party to back the TVK government — was notably absent.

Soon after meeting Palaniswami, Velumani, along with former minister Dr C Vijayabaskar, supporting MLAs and senior leaders including Agri SS Krishnamurthy, met Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar and submitted a letter stating that they would function as a united party in the Assembly. Vijayabaskar also withdrew his earlier request seeking recognition as the party whip.

Velumani said that there was no split in the party and that the differences of opinion had been resolved.