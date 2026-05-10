The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) may be heading for a split, with nearly 36 of its legislators expressing interest in supporting Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), party members aware of the matter said, asking not to be named.

AIADMK leaders’ breakaway meet fuels talk of rift

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On Saturday, the TVK managed to cobble together enough numbers to claim majority but with 120 names purportedly in its favour, the party is precariously close to the 118-mark for majority it needs to survive a floor test.

The prospect of a breakaway in AIADMK – a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituent that on its own has 47 seats --- sharpened on Saturday when a section of AIADMK legislators who had been staying at a private resort in Puducherry since May 5 returned to Chennai and, after attending a more-than-three-hour meeting with party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, proceeded to the residence of C V Shanmugham for separate discussions that lasted several hours.

Former ministers OS Manian, SP Velumani, C Vijayabhaskar, and RB Udhayakumar were among the prominent leaders seen entering Shanmugham’s residence. None spoke to the media.

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{{^usCountry}} When reporters asked Udhayakumar directly whether the AIADMK was splitting, he was cryptic. “Why are you in a hurry? Please be patient. You will receive good news,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When reporters asked Udhayakumar directly whether the AIADMK was splitting, he was cryptic. “Why are you in a hurry? Please be patient. You will receive good news,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Palaniswami had instructed the legislators at the resort — approximately 40 in all — to return to Chennai from Puducherry, a party legislator said. He had visited the resort for a closed-door meeting on May 7, after which he did not speak to the media. AIADMK party members aware of the matter said he was not keen on a TVK alliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Palaniswami had instructed the legislators at the resort — approximately 40 in all — to return to Chennai from Puducherry, a party legislator said. He had visited the resort for a closed-door meeting on May 7, after which he did not speak to the media. AIADMK party members aware of the matter said he was not keen on a TVK alliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Leema Rose, the newly elected legislator from the Lalgudi assembly constituency, told reporters before leaving Puducherry: “We have been told to come to Chennai today by our leader. We are going to the residence of our leader (Palaniswami) in Chennai. Please wait. You will [hear] good news from our leader.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leema Rose, the newly elected legislator from the Lalgudi assembly constituency, told reporters before leaving Puducherry: “We have been told to come to Chennai today by our leader. We are going to the residence of our leader (Palaniswami) in Chennai. Please wait. You will [hear] good news from our leader.” {{/usCountry}}

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AIADMK’s Puducherry unit secretary A Anbalagan and former minister K P Munusamy were also seen attending the Shanmugham meeting; neither spoke to the media.

In the April 23 assembly polls, the AIADMK-led NDA alliance won 53 seats, of which the AIADMK bagged 47. Palaniswami won his home constituency of Edappadi in Salem district by a margin of more than 95,000 votes. Despite the showing, the party has been on a losing streak since 2021 and performed poorly in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Later on Saturday, Palaniswami posted on social media without naming TVK: “Candidates on behalf of various parties have contested and won in the recently concluded 17th Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly election. I express my heartfelt best wishes to the party that will be forming the government in Tamil Nadu.”

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