AIADMK names new secretaries

Published on Jul 14, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Chennai: AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday named close aide and former municipal administration minister S P Velumani to replace him as AIADMK headquarters secretary.

Velumani’s team now has two deputy secretaries – K P Munusamy and Nathan R Viswanathan. The rest of the team includes EPS’ supporters and former ministers, such as R Kamaraj, C V Shanmugham and Sellur Raju.

C Ponnaiyan has been removed from his role as the organising secretary and made the council secretary. Ponnaiyan is in the middle of a controversy over a leaked phone conversation where he is purportedly heard saying the current party leadership is only after money, which he has denied as being fabricated.

Besides EPS’ Gounder caste, the new office-bearers are also represented by other castes such as Vanniyars and Dalits.

