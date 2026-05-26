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AIADMK’s Esakki Subaya resigns to join TVK; fourth exit in two days

The split in the AIADMK surfaced in the assembly on May 13, when 25 MLAs from the C Ve Shanmugam - S P Velumani faction supported the TVK

Published on: May 26, 2026 03:30 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislator Dr Esakki Subaya, from the party’s SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam faction, representing the Ambasamudhram assembly constituency met Tamil Nadu assembly speaker JCD Prabhakar on Tuesday and tendered his resignation. He is the fourth party MLA to do so in two days.

Subaya presented shawls to the two TVK ministers. (X/esakkisubaya)

He joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) following the footsteps of his colleagues Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam reserved), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram reserved) and S Jayakumar (Perundurai) who tendered their resignations on Monday and were formally inducted in the TVK.

After submitting his resignation, Subaya called on TVK ministers N Anand and K A Sengottaiyan at the Secretariat and was formally inducted into the ruling party.

Subaya presented shawls to the two TVK ministers.

AIADMK’s Edapaddi K Palaniswami (EPS)-led faction and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) called this move “horse-trading”.

The split in the AIADMK surfaced in the assembly on May 13, when 25 MLAs from the C Ve Shanmugam - S P Velumani faction extended their support to the ruling TVK during the crucial floor test.

DMK President M K Stalin said, “Those who projected themselves as a clean force (Thooya sakthi) have now been exposed. They have become a tragic force. TVK engineered the resignation of AIADMK MLAs and made them join the party in the Secretariat itself.”

EPS called this ‘vulgar politics’ and ‘horse trading’ introduced by the TVK.

Congress MP S. Jothimani, regarding the ‘horse-trading’ remark said that the party cannot adopt different standards for Tamil Nadu and other states.

The Parliamentarian from Karur said, “As a party in the alliance, Congress would stand with the CM C Joseph Vijay  to deliver efficient governance, but cannot support all the measures that TVK decides.”

“It would be wrong if anyone from the Congress justified horse-trading. The first weapon that the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] took to weaken democracy...” she said.

“Congress party can never take a dual stand of supporting horse-trading in Tamil Nadu and opposing it outside the state. If Congress performs as a force that weakens democracy, it will be a historic betrayal to Gandhi, Nehru and the ideology,” she added.

 
tamil nadu assembly aiadmk resignation tvk
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Home / India News / AIADMK’s Esakki Subaya resigns to join TVK; fourth exit in two days
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