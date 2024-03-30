 AIFF official accused of physically assaulting women footballers in Goa: Report | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

AIFF official accused of physically assaulting women footballers in Goa: Report

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2024 02:09 PM IST

According to the report, the players stated that Sharma was consistently intoxicated and had alcohol with him.

Two female footballers from the Indian Women’s League 2 club Khad FC lodged a complaint with the AIFF’s competitions committee on Friday over alleged physical assault by Deepak Sharma, an executive committee member of the All India Football Federation, on Thursday.

He is Himachal Pradesh Football Association's general secretary and deputy chairman of AIFF’s competitions committee.

In their complaint, the players alleged that they had gone to their rooms after dinner to boil eggs. According to them, Deepak Sharma stormed into their rooms, slapping and assaulting them physically, according to a Times of India report.

Women footballers accuse AIFF official of assault
Women footballers accuse AIFF official of assault

READ | AIFF suspends Minerva Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj for racial abuse

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the report, the players stated that Sharma was consistently intoxicated and had alcohol with him when Khad FC travelled from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi before the league. "He was drinking in front of us", the footballers said in their complaint.

They also expressed fear for their safety, leading officials from the Goa Football Association (GFA) to visit the team hotel. The team manager provided a written assurance, promising the safety of the players. "I take full responsibility for the girls and will ensure they are safely escorted to their homes. There will be no issues," manager Nanalita Sharma was quoted as saying.

AIFF women's football committee chairperson said,“I have just seen the complaint copy and am rushing to see the team at the hotel. Such things cannot be tolerated. The AIFF will deal with this accordingly.”

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / AIFF official accused of physically assaulting women footballers in Goa: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On