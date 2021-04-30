Home / India News / AIIMS director explains why there is no need for Covid test after home isolation
AIIMS director explains why there is no need for Covid test after home isolation

Particles of the dead virus can be picked up by the RT-PCR test and asymptomatic patients may test positive even after 10 days' isolation.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Dr Randeep Guleria said on Friday the virus becomes inactive on the 6th or the 7th day in mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria on Friday said in most of the mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 cases, the virus dies after the 7th or the 8th day. At that time, it can't be transmitted to another person, he said. But the dead virus, or the particles of the dead virus, can be picked up by the RT-PCR test and a positive report still may come, when a person has become free from covid. "It is scientifically proved that the virus in mild cases dies after six or seven days," Dr Guleria said. In its new guidelines for Covid treatment under home isolation, the Centre has said Covid-19 patients have to remain in isolation for 10 days. After this period is over, the isolation period can be ended provided there is no fever for three days.

No need for Covid testing after home isolation is over: Centre's new guideline

The Union health ministry on Friday briefed about the steps taken to address the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country and the issue of oxygen shortage. Expressing concern over the trajectory, the ministry said it is closely monitoring the oxygen situation of the country.

Reiterating that 85 per cent of people will recover at home, the ministry emphasised that there is no need to panic about Remdesivir or oxygen.

'Virus has not gone into fatigue even if we have'

Misplaced bravery and misplaced fear about Covid-19 are not the right approach to the Covid-19 situation.

The Union health ministry addressed three approaches towards Covid-19 and used terms like 'corona ka rona' to hammer home the point that many people still think corona is a scam and there is a life beyond corona. Then there are people who are thinking they will surely die because they came in contact with an infected person. They also think they need to stock Remdesivir and oxygen cylinder in case they test positive. "Then there are people who are aware and alert. But we need the support of everyone, both the fearful and the naysayers to manage the situation as the virus has not gone into fatigue, even if we have," health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said.

