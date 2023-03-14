AIIMS doctors perform rare procedure on grape size heart of fetus in 90 seconds

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday congratulated doctors at AIIMS for successfully performing a rare procedure on grape-sized heart of a fetus in 90 seconds. A team of doctors at AIIMS Delhi performed successful balloon dilation in a grape-size baby's heart in the mother's womb, reported news agency ANI.

A team of interventional cardiologists and fetal medicine specialists performed a successful procedure at the Cardiothoracic Sciences Centre, AIIMS.(PTI)

“I congratulate the team of doctors of @AIIMS_NewDelhi for performing successful rare procedure on grape size heart of a fetus in 90 seconds. My prayers for the well-being of the baby and the mother,” Mandaviya tweeted.

A 28-year-old pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital with three previous miscarriages, according to ANI. The parents wished to continue the current pregnancy after the doctors communicated about the child's heart condition and consented to the procedure with a wish to improve the outcome.

A team of interventional cardiologists and fetal medicine specialists performed a successful procedure at the Cardiothoracic Sciences Centre, AIIMS.

"The fetus and the mother are both doing well after the procedure. The teams of doctors are monitoring the growth of the heart chambers to ultimately determine the baby's future management," according to the team of doctors involved in the procedure said.

"Some types of serious heart diseases can be diagnosed while the baby is in the mother's womb. Sometimes, treating them in the womb may improve the outlook for the baby after birth and lead to near normal development," it added.

The procedure, called Balloon dilation of an obstructed valve in the baby's heart, was performed done under ultrasound guidance.

"We placed a needle through the mother's abdomen into the baby's heart. Then, using a balloon catheter, we opened the obstructed valve to improve blood flow. We expect and hope that the baby's heart will develop better and the heart disease will be less severe at birth," explained a senior doctor who performed the surgery.

"We did measure the timing, it was only 90 seconds," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

