AIIMS professor lists factors determining Covid-19 third wave

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 05:50 PM IST
A person waits to see a doctor during a free medical camp for transgender persons organized by a voluntary organization in Srinagar.(AP)

Amid concerns over a possible third wave of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) professor listed out factors that could determine waves of the viral disease. "One is virus-related and second is human-related factors," Neeraj Nischal, assistant professor of the department of medicine in AIIMS said on Sunday, ANI reported.

"The mutation of the virus is beyond our control. Through Covid-appropriate behaviour one can stop these waves," he said, as per the news agency.

Underlining the importance of vaccination, Nischal said that it will "help in preventing you from getting an infection." "Even if u get infected then it will ensure that you don't get a severe form of the disease," Nischal added.

This comes as the health officials are rallying to prepare for the Covid-19 third wave, predicted by many researchers and doctors. On Saturday, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria warned against the third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and said that it can strike the country in the next six to eight weeks.

"If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed, the third wave can happen in six to eight weeks. We need to work aggressively to prevent another large wave till vaccination kicks in," the news agency PTI quoted the senior doctor as saying.

Earlier, Dr MV Padma Srivastava, head of the department of neurology at AIIMS also predicted the same. "Everybody is saying not to let your guard down. Otherwise, we will hit the third wave," she said.

"We have the history of a hundred years ago that even the Spanish flu pandemic did have a third wave, so history is repeating itself. This is being said because of the number of variants and inappropriate behaviour among other things," she also said.

Meanwhile, the Delta variant of Covid-19 is infecting people in the United Kingdom in an exponential number as authorities were planning to reopen the economy. According to reports, the highly transmissible variant first identified in India is now making 99 per cent of fresh Covid-19 cases in the UK.

