AIIMS removes all laboratory, testing charges up to 300 with immediate effect

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday removed all laboratory, testing charges up to ₹300 with immediate effect.

“The undersigned is directed to notify that President AIIMS is pleased to approve abolition of user charges for all investigations/laboratory charges currently costing up to ₹300 per procedure in AIIMS hospital and all centres, with immediate effect,” the circular signed by medical superintendent Dr DK Sharma read.

The decision is a big relief to the patients undergoing treatment at various AIIMS hospitals and centres.

On Tuesday, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had released the findings off a third-party assessment of Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres in 18 states of India, PTI had reported.The minister said that the initiative was envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to the last mile.

" In this regard, third-party evaluation is important for proper assessment of the functioning and implementation of the scheme," said Mandaviya.

He further stated that the report will act as a "guiding principle" to plan better in the future.

Based on the feedback and monitoring of the scheme, the Union Health Minister said, "Necessary steps will be taken to further strengthen the scheme and Union govt is coordinating with states to ensure last-mile delivery through teleconsultation."

"The government is committed to providing the best healthcare to all," he added.

