Manohar Parrikar’s New Year: A visit to his office after five months

A frail-looking Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar chose to begin the New Year on a positive note as he paid a surprise visit to his office in Panaji on Tuesday, for the first time in five months.

Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment detected nearly 11 months ago and has not been to his office since August last year, was taken in his official vehicle to the state secretariat at around 10:30am.

According to a statement by the chief minister’s office, Parrikar was accorded “a warm welcome at the secretariat by his cabinet colleagues.” The 63-year-old also “held meetings with his Cabinet colleagues and officials at the Secretariat”, the statement said.

Parrikar, who appeared relatively healthier than a few months ago, nonetheless remains weak and in need of assistance. He was also seen with a feeder tube protruding from one of his nostrils.

He was discharged from New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences on October 15 and remained confined to his private residence until he visited the site of an under-construction bridge on the Mandovi River near Panaji in mid-December.

Despite being confined to his home, Parrikar held sporadic meetings, including those of the cabinet, summoning ministers, officials and others to his residence.

The opposition Congress, as well as the civil society, has condemned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for using Parrikar as a “doll” to prop up their falling fortunes.

Late last month, the Bombay High Court at Goa dismissed a petition filed by a local politician seeking “a medical evaluation of the chief minister by a team of expert doctors” and the release of the medical reports to the public citing overriding public interest and stakes in Parrikar’s health. The high court called the request a “violent invasion of the right of privacy of the chief minister.”.

Parrikar’s improving health has put paid to the talk of a change in leadership as well as demands from opposition and allies that the chief minister redistribute a bulk of the 40-odd portfolios that he holds to arrest the “administrative paralysis.”

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 12:16 IST