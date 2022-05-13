AIMIM chief Owaisi on Gyanvapi mosque verdict: ‘have lost one Babri Masjid and…’

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday termed the verdict by a Varanasi court in the Gyanvapi Masjid vs Shringar Gauri case a "blatant violation" of the Places of Worship Act 1991, reported ANI. The court refused to remove Court commissioner Ajay Mishra and ordered that the video inspection of the Gyanvapi mosque, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, will continue.

Two more lawyers were appointed after the Court commissioner was accused of being biased by the Anjuman Intezamia Mosque Committee. The court added that the video inspection should be completed by May 17.

Owaisi said that the court's decision is also a violation of the Supreme Court judgment given in the Babri Masjid title dispute.

"The order of the court is a blatant violation of the Places of Worship Act 1991. It is a violation of Supreme Court judgment given in the Babri Masjid title dispute," ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

As per the Act, "no person shall convert any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section thereof into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or of a different religious denomination or any section thereof."

The Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad asserted that he does not want to lose another masjid.

"This is a blatant violation and I hope that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Masjid committee would go to the Supreme Court. I have lost one Babri Masjid and I don't want to lose another masjid," he stated.

Owaisi suggested the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately file an FIR against those who try to change the nature of religious places.

"Yogi government should immediately file an FIR against these people as the 1991 Act clearly says that any person who tries to change the nature of religious places that stood on August 15, 1947. If courts find them guilty, they can be imprisoned for three years," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

