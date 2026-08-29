AIMIM expels Telangana MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig; asks him to resign from post

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday expelled its Telangana state legislative council member Mirza Rahmat Baig with immediate effect and directed him to resign from his MLC post, amid allegations of sexual harassment on a minor girl.

The expulsion came a day after reports that Baig approached the Cyber Crime Police, alleging that unidentified persons were threatening and blackmailing him. (X/MirzaRahmath)

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In a post on the party’s X handle after midnight, AIMIM joint secretary SA Hussain Anwar announced: “Mirza Rahmath Baig has been expelled from AIMIM with immediate effect. He must immediately submit his resignation to the chairman of the legislative council,” he said.

The party, however, has not officially disclosed the grounds for Baig’s expulsion. It is also not immediately known whether he was served any prior notice or the action followed a specific complaint against him.

Baig represents the Hyderabad local authorities’ constituency in the Telangana legislative council and has nearly three years remaining in his current term. He could not be reached for his comment, as he is currently away on an Umrah pilgrimage.

Telangana legislative council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said he did not receive Baig’s resignation. “I have not received any resignation from Rahmat Baig so far,” he said, adding that AIMIM leaders indicated that they would meet him on Friday evening but did not do so.

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The expulsion came a day after reports that Baig approached the Cyber Crime Police, alleging that unidentified persons were threatening and blackmailing him and demanding money by claiming they would release deepfake and morphed photographs and videos involving him. The police are investigating the complaint.

The contents of the alleged video have not been disclosed by the police, and neither the police nor AIMIM confirmed details circulating on social media. However, a party functionary, who refused to be quoted, said the video allegedly showed him with a minor girl.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana president N Ramachander Rao demanded a comprehensive investigation into allegations of sexual harassment of a minor girl. In a statement, he said the allegations were “extremely serious” and warranted a thorough investigation.

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He alleged that the issue was not a routine matter and that a deeper probe could potentially expose large-scale irregularities. He claimed that the allegations surfaced some time ago and questioned why action against Baig had been delayed.

“When such serious sexual harassment allegations have now surfaced, why are the Congress and BRS maintaining silence?” he asked.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Hyderabad city unit president Nitin Nandekar demanded that AIMIM disclose the complete reasons for Baig’s expulsion. He alleged that Baig misused his position to intimidate local activists and municipal officials in the Goshamahal area.

Nandekar said the AIMIM leadership should not treat the episode as a routine resignation and insisted that the people of Goshamahal had a right to know the reasons behind the action and the former MLC’s conduct while in office.

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