AIMIM leader accused in June 10 Prayagraj violence gets demolition notice

Prayagraj: Shah Alam, district president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has been served notice by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) to explain what the civic body termed as illegal construction in his house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alam is a key accused in the June 10 violence and arson that had rocked the Atala area of the city after controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed were made by functionaries of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have been demolishing houses of those suspected of taking part in the violent protests.

The show cause notice reached Alam’s house at Gausnagar in Kareli locality on Saturday, local residents said. The notice asked the owner to appear in person or through a lawyer before the zonal officer on June 29 at 11am and show reasons why a demolition order should not be issued against the construction.

The notice dated June 14 has been served by Ajay Kumar, zonal officer-2, in the name of Syed Maqsood Ahmed, brother of Alam. Construction at the house was undertaken in violation of rules under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Ordinance, 1973, it said. The notice cited illegal constructions in a 40x50 ft area on the ground and first floors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The serving of the notice was a routine affair, officials said.

“We have served over 50 notices to various people for illegal constructions. These people to whom the notices have been sent should contact the PDA and get their maps passed and pay the fines, which have been fixed,” PDA vice-chairman Arvind Kumar Chauhan said. “If a person concerned fails to act and continues to reside in an illegally constructed house, action as per norms would be taken against him or her.”

Alam is yet to be apprehended by Prayagraj police. Authorities have issued a non-bailable warrant against him and four others in connection with the June 10 violence.

Two days after the June 10 violence, PDA demolished the house of Javed Mohammad, a businessman and an office bearer of Welfare Party of India, at Ashiyana colony in Kareli on June 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Javed, who has been arrested and placed in police remand for questioning, has been cited by Prayagraj police as a key facilitator of the June 10 violence. The PDA served him with a demolition notice dated June 10, just before undertaking the demolition.