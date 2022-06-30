AIMIM leader on MVA govt renaming Aurangabad: ‘Setting great example of…’

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Wednesday slammed the Maharashtra cabinet’s decision to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv, calling it a “great example of cheap politics”. Referring to the political upheaval in Maharashtra and governor's order for a floor test, the Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad said that Shiv Sena took the decision as the party began losing power in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I want to tell Uddhav Ji and Shiv Sena that history can't be changed, can change names...You're setting a great example of cheap politics. Only people can decide which name of Aurangabad will stay,” Imtiaz Jaleel said, indicating that his party workers will take to the streets.

BJP's message for rebel Shiv Sena MLAs after Uddhav resigns: ‘Urge them not to…’

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday evening, the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader said, "It is time to spit on the leaders of Congress and NCP. We respected the chief minister but he would have gone (from the government) in a better manner. A few days back, the CM had said the government would develop Aurangabad before renaming it. Is the development done?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaleel also took potshots at former Aurangabad MP Chandrakant Khaire, saying the Shiv Srna leader "should become a professional dancer because there is no work left for him".

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leaders in Aurangabad welcomed the renaming move and called on the central government to approve the proposal without delay. Local leaders of BJP and MNS also welcomed the renaming of Aurangabad city. "We welcome the move to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. The CM should have taken this decision earlier instead of on the eve of the floor test of the MVA government," BJP's state general secretary Atul Save told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON