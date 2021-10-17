AIMIM ready for alliance with any party except BJP, Congress: Owaisi on plans for UP assembly polls

President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that his party was ready for an alliance with any party for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls expected early next year, except the two national parties, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Further, the AIMIM chief also said that there was widespread resentment against the BJP and the opposition should face them together in the polls, if they were to defeat the ruling party.

Reiterating his previous stance on alliances, Owaisi also said that the AIMIM was a part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a political front comprising regional parties in the state.

“We are a part of OP Rajbhar's Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. We had also held two meetings with Shivpal Yadav at his residence. We have told both OP Rajbhar and Shivpal Yadav that we are ready for an alliance with any party except BJP-Congress,” news agency ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

He also said that it would be beneficial for the opposition to contest together in the election and criticised the ruling BJP and said that the party has turned out to be a failure. “There is resentment against BJP in the entire UP, we believe that if we want to convert this resentment into BJP's defeat then we will have to face them together. BJP turned out to be a failure on all governance issues. If we contest together, it will be beneficial,” he further said.

However, on October 15, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had said that he might form an alliance with the BJP, a position which Owaisi has clearly stated his party would not accept. “Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha was formed on the basis of various issues in the society. Whichever party accepts those issues, we will go with them,” news agency ANI quoted the SBSP chief as saying. Also, Rajbhar said that he would make a final call regarding the matter and an announcement to that effect would be made on October 27. He is scheduled to hold a rally in Mau district on that day.

Earlier in June this year, Owaisi had announced that his party would contest in 100 seats of the total 403 assembly constituencies in UP and also confirmed his alliance with the Morcha. He had also called upon all like minded parties to come together to stop the BJP. The BJP had won a landslide 312 seats in the 2017 assembly elections in the state.

