 AIMIM to support AIADMK in coming Lok Sabha polls, announces Asaduddin Owaisi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

AIMIM to support AIADMK in coming Lok Sabha polls, announces Asaduddin Owaisi

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2024 06:37 PM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi said that AIADMK has refused to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has committed to never allying with it in future.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that his party will support the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the coming Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections later.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)

In a post on X, Owaisi said that AIADMK has refused to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has committed to never allying with it in the future.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He also pointed out that the party has assured that it will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.

“AIADMK has refused to ally with BJP and has committed to never allying with it in the future. It has also assured that it will oppose CAA, NPR & NRC. Therefore, AIMIM extends its support to AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections,” Owaisi said.

He added: “Our alliance will also continue for the Assembly elections.”

In September, AIADMK, Tamil Nadu’s main opposition, exited the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and decided to contest next year’s Lok Sabha elections with other state-specific allies.

Also Read | Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM will now contest 15 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar

The relationship between the AIADMK and the BJP had been frosty for some time with immediate provocation being the BJP’s Tamil Nadu state present K Annamalai’s alleged comments on C N Annadurai, one of the pillars of the Dravidian movement after whom the AIADMK is named. The AIADMK alleged that the BJP leadership in the state has been insulting them for the past year.

The AIADMK and the BJP came together ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with the former leading the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu with a coalition of parties- Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) and smaller parties such as the Puthiya Tamizhagam (PT) and Puthiya Needhi Katchi. The DMDK exited the NDA ahead of the 2021 assembly elections unhappy over seat allocation.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / AIMIM to support AIADMK in coming Lok Sabha polls, announces Asaduddin Owaisi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On