AIMIM to support AIADMK in coming Lok Sabha polls, announces Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that his party will support the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the coming Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections later. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)

In a post on X, Owaisi said that AIADMK has refused to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has committed to never allying with it in the future.

He also pointed out that the party has assured that it will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.

“AIADMK has refused to ally with BJP and has committed to never allying with it in the future. It has also assured that it will oppose CAA, NPR & NRC. Therefore, AIMIM extends its support to AIADMK in the coming Lok Sabha elections,” Owaisi said.

He added: “Our alliance will also continue for the Assembly elections.”

In September, AIADMK, Tamil Nadu’s main opposition, exited the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and decided to contest next year’s Lok Sabha elections with other state-specific allies.

The relationship between the AIADMK and the BJP had been frosty for some time with immediate provocation being the BJP’s Tamil Nadu state present K Annamalai’s alleged comments on C N Annadurai, one of the pillars of the Dravidian movement after whom the AIADMK is named. The AIADMK alleged that the BJP leadership in the state has been insulting them for the past year.

The AIADMK and the BJP came together ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with the former leading the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu with a coalition of parties- Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) and smaller parties such as the Puthiya Tamizhagam (PT) and Puthiya Needhi Katchi. The DMDK exited the NDA ahead of the 2021 assembly elections unhappy over seat allocation.