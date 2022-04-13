AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi acquitted in two hate speech cases

The special sessions court for MP/MLAs at Nampally metropolitan courts in Hyderabad on Wednesday acquitted AIMIM floor leader in the Telangana Legislative Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi in two hate speech cases pertaining to Nirmal and Nizamabad districts. It said the prosecution failed to produce proper evidence for the same. It also directed Akbaruddin not to make any controversial speeches in future, keeping in view the national integrity.

Akbaruddin was facing cases for his alleged hate speeches delivered at Nizamabad and Nirmal in Telangana in December 2012.

On Tuesday, the special court had adjourned to Wednesday the judgment in the two cases. It had earlier posted the matter for judgment on Tuesday after completion of arguments by defence and prosecution and deferred the verdict to Wednesday.

Akbaruddin, the younger brother of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, was booked under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code for making "hate" speeches wherein he allegedly used inflammatory and derogatory language against a community during his public speeches.

Earlier, multiple cases were registered against Akbaruddin for alleged hate speeches by him in Nizamabad on December 8, 2012, and at Nirmal town on December 22, 2012.

He was also arrested and subsequently released on bail. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) investigated the Nizamabad case and filed the charge sheet in 2016, while the district police which probed the Nirmal case also submitted the charge sheet in the same year.

A total of 41 witnesses were examined in the Nizamabad case while 33 people were examined in the Nirmal case.

