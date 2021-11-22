AIMPLB seeks law against blasphemy, rejects UCC

Kanpur: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday sought a new legislation against blasphemy while expressing concern over “increasing instances of insult to holy figures”.

Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary of AIMPLB, said the board has suggested that the law should cover all religions in the country to protect revered figures, religions and religious beliefs from malicious attempts, said board.

The board also said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was neither suitable nor useful for a vast multi-religious country like India, adding that it was antithetical to the fundamental right to practice religion as enshrined in the Constitution. “India is a multi-faith country, and every citizen is guaranteed to practice and profess his faith and religious beliefs, and to act on and preach the same,” the AIMPLB said in a resolution passed on the second and final day of its 27th public session, in which about 140 delegates from across the country participated.

The board also asked the government and judiciary to refrain from interpreting holy scriptures, saying only religious authorities were eligible to do that. “This amounts to encroachment upon the religious rights of the citizens,” it said.

Rahmani, accompanied by Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahli, Jalaluddin Umri and Fazlur Rahman, said stern action should be initiated against the Hindu Mahasabha for “fomenting communal trouble in Mathura and Varanasi” where security of the Shahi Eidgah and the Gyanvapi Masjid, respectively, should be further beefed up.

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha had recently announced its plans to install an idol of Bal Gopal (child Krishna) at a site within the Eidgah, adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on December 6.

Asked about the arrests made with regard to forced conversions, Rahmani said it was forbidden in Islam. “But the Constitution allows people to propagate the good side of religion and its teachings,” he said.

The board has demanded that the government act tough on lynchings, which must stop, he said, adding it also advised the community members not to go for interfaith marriages.

