Air Force Chief hails govt for introducing multiple reforms, policy changes

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday said that the Central government has introduced multiple reforms and policy changes which encourage partners to collaborate on creating next-generation technologies to build indigenous capability.

"Today we have this seamless air space surveillance capability across the entire air space and this has been done indigenously with our own industry. To build indigenous capability, the government has introduced multiple reforms and policy changes which encourage partners to collaborate on creating next-generation technologies and platforms under make in India program," Bhadauria said during the inaugural session of Chiefs of the Air Staff Conclave at Aero India-2021 in Bengaluru.

"In the coming decade, the Indian air space sector can become a significant player in the overall global air space supply chain. Seen through the geo-strategic prism, India is central to the peace, stability and security in this region," he added.

Bhadauria said that IAF has been at the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

"India and IAF are conscious of responsibility shared with our friends and partners in responding to calls for assistance in wake of natural disasters and calamities. IAF with its potent strategic airlift capability has been at forefront of HADR missions in this region," he said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented Bhadauria and staff of IAF for organising conclave.

"I would like to compliment Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and staff of IAF for organising this conclave which I am sure in the next few days will develop deeper bondings between nations and generate avenues that will further defence cooperation between all of us," he said.

Singh said that India's unique disposition in the IOR complemented by a potent airlift capability of IAF enables India to contribute significantly in HADR missions.

"India has been regularly conducting exercises to deepen the HADR cooperation and coordination among our neighbours with the focus on sharing expertise and assisting building capabilities," he said.

Earlier in the day, a contract to manufacture 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighters were awarded to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by the Defence Ministry during the event.

