Air India Boeing pilots warn of mass protest on non-payment of arrears

The Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG)- a Boeing pilots’ union of Air India - has warned the airline management of mass protest and industrial unrest if their arrears are not settled and if their total pending amount is manipulated with a smaller amount.

In a letter written to the Air India management on Sunday evening, the pilots mentioned that despite having no communication from the airline on arrears, they are flying at maximum capacity in this festive season, however, the consequences of cheating at this stage will lead to handing over an unstable workforce to the new owner.

The letter read, “At this critical juncture where the international skies have opened up and the domestic demand is steadily rising due to the festive season, the pilots are once again being stretched beyond capacity to cover additional flights. We trust you will ensure that the process of settling arrears is righteously carried out so as to not leave the employees feeling cheated. We are truly optimistic about making a fresh start with our new owners. We urge you not to exploit us employees whilst settling our arrears as that would probably lead to mass protest and industrial unrest just as the company changes hands”.

The letter by the IPG, read, “..the government is committed to settling all outstanding dues with employees pre hand-over.”

Asking the airline to not miss certain points whilst implementing the said process, the pilots mentioned the 2006 wage agreement which allocated a monthly Layover Subsistence Allowance (LSA) for pilots and co-pilots.

LSA was an allowance provided to sustain international layovers where the cost of living is higher. But, pilots would spend from their own pockets on international layovers because these sums of money were not rightfully paid on time.

“Over the years, 25% of these amounts were held back and are still due,” the pilots said. The reimbursement of these foreign currency expenses that have been incurred for many years is overdue,” they stated.

Pilots mentioned that the arrears arising out of the 25% cut on LSA are due, when these arrears are settled, there should be no question of any tax burden on the pilots.

Additionally, a unilateral 25% pay cut had been implemented on Air India employees in 2012.

“It has been over nine years since the first deduction and it would be highly unjust if the company were to have enjoyed interest-free finance at the expense of the employees,” the letter read.

The IPG also sought an immediate detailed statement with a working calculation of dues pending for each pilot.

In October, Tata Sons emerged as the highest bidder for the purchase of the debt-ridden state-run airline Air India, with a proposal of ₹18,000 crore and became the new owner of Air India after beating Ajay Singh, chairman, SpiceJet.

Commenting on the letter, a senior pilot said that despite the official announcement on sorting all the issues relating to arrears, the airline has not had a word on it. “It will be shameful if the airline cuts taxes on our arrears. We hope the airline does justice to the employees and pays back our arrears in full before the new owner takes over, else we will be forced to take drastic steps.”