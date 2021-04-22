Air India cancels UK flights for a week

Amid a sharp spike in coronavirus infections, Air India on Wednesday said it was cancelling flights to and from the UK for a week starting April 24 after the latter added India to its travel “red list”. The national carrier will, however, operate one flight each from New Delhi and Mumbai in the period.

In a statement, Air India said, “Passengers who were to travel between India and UK may note that in view of recent restrictions announced by the UK, flights from or to the UK stand cancelled from April 24 to April 30.”

“Between April 24 to April 30, we are in the process to schedule once a week flight to the United Kingdom from Delhi and Mumbai,” it added.

Further updates on rescheduling, refunds and waivers will be informed later, the carrier said.

The UK on Monday added India to its travel “red list” on a precautionary basis after reporting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, Britain health minister Matt Hancock said. The British High Commission in India said the decision was made to help prevent the spread of the variants of concern.