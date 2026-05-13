Air India cuts international flights, including to US, Europe, amid US-Iran conflict: Check full list

Air India on Wednesday announced cutting flight services on some international routes between June and August 2026 in view of the rising jet fuel prices, airspace restrictions over the US-Iran conflict.

Air India said it would assist customers with the affected bookings.(REUTERS)

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According to a statement by the carrier, it will cut international flights to North America, Europe, Australia and SAARC countries, while suspending services altogether on some overseas routes. Flights to Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Rome, Sydney, Singapore and Bangkok are among those affected in the rationalisation.

The announcement comes amid airspace curbs and high jet fuel costs, owing largely to the conflict in West Asia. The tensions escalated in the region after US-Israeli strikes on Iran, with the former retaliating with attacks on other countries, including OPEC nations.

Also Read | Did Air India cancel international flights till July? Airline issues clarification

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{{^usCountry}} Regarding the cancellations, Air India said it would assist customers with the affected bookings and would provide re-accommodation on alternative feasible flights, free date change or full refunds “as applicable.” Which are the routes affected? Full list {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regarding the cancellations, Air India said it would assist customers with the affected bookings and would provide re-accommodation on alternative feasible flights, free date change or full refunds “as applicable.” Which are the routes affected? Full list {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Services have been temporarily suspended between: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Services have been temporarily suspended between: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Delhi-Chicago {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Delhi-Chicago {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Delhi-Newark {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Delhi-Newark {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Mumbai-New York (JFK) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Mumbai-New York (JFK) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Delhi-Shanghai (suspended through August) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Delhi-Shanghai (suspended through August) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Chennai-Singapore (suspended through August) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Chennai-Singapore (suspended through August) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Mumbai-Dhaka (suspended through August) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Mumbai-Dhaka (suspended through August) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Delhi-Malé (suspended through August) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Delhi-Malé (suspended through August) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In addition, services have been temporarily reduced to and from: North America {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition, services have been temporarily reduced to and from: North America {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Delhi-San Francisco flights reduced from 10x weekly to 7x weekly through August {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Delhi-San Francisco flights reduced from 10x weekly to 7x weekly through August {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Delhi-Toronto flights reduced from 10x weekly to 5x weekly through July. Daily operations will increase from August. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Delhi-Toronto flights reduced from 10x weekly to 5x weekly through July. Daily operations will increase from August. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Delhi-Vancouver flights reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Delhi-Vancouver flights reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Mumbai-Newark services will be temporarily increased from 3x weekly to 7x weekly, while Delhi-New York (JFK) remains a 7x weekly service, according to Air India.

Also Read | What jet fuel crisis means for your summer flights and travel plans

Europe

• Delhi-Paris flights reduced from 14x weekly to 7x weekly.

• Delhi-Copenhagen flights reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly.

• Delhi-Milan flights reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly.

• Delhi-Vienna flights reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly.

• Delhi-Zurich flights reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly.

• Delhi-Rome flights reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly.

Australia

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• Delhi-Melbourne flights reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly.

• Delhi-Sydney flights reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly.

Far East, Southeast Asia and SAARC

• Delhi-Singapore flights reduced from 24x weekly to 14x weekly.

• Mumbai-Singapore flights reduced from 14x weekly to 7x weekly.

• Delhi-Bangkok flights reduced from 28x weekly to 21x weekly from July.

• Mumbai-Bangkok flights reduced from 13x weekly to 7x weekly from July.

• Delhi-Kuala Lumpur flights reduced from 10x weekly to 5x weekly.

• Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City flights reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly in July and August.

• Delhi-Hanoi flights reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly in July and August.

• Delhi-Kathmandu flights reduced from 42x weekly to 28x weekly in June, and further to 21x weekly in July and August.

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• Delhi-Dhaka flights reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly.

• Mumbai-Colombo flights reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly.

• Delhi-Colombo flights reduced from 14x weekly to 12x weekly.

What did Air India say about the rationalisation?

Air India in its statement pinned down the decision to “a combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices for international operations, which significantly impact the commercial viability of certain planned services.”

The airline said the announced changes would improve network stability and reduce last-minute inconvenience to passengers. However, it stated that the carrier would continue to operate more than 1200 international flights every month, including 33 flights per week to North America, 47 flights per week to Europe, 57 flights per week to the UK, 8 flights per week to Australia, 158 flights per week to the Far East, Southeast Asia and SAARC regions, and 7 flights per week to Mauritius (Africa).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

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