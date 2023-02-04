Air India Express flight returns after engine failure, DGCA orders probe

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday sought a detailed report from Air India Express after its Kozhikode-bound flight was forced to return to Abu Dhabi due to an engine failure immediately after take-off earlier in the day.

“We have started an investigation into the matter and sought a detailed report of the incident,” a DGCA official told HT on condition of anonymity.

Air India Express flight IX 348, with 184 passengers on board, was set to take off for Kozhikode from Abu Dhabi at 3.15am (IST) when it resorted to an air turnback – a situation wherein the aircraft is forced to land at the departure airport – due to a flameout in its engine number 1 at 1,000 feet during climb.

Flameout refers to the run-down of an engine due to flame extinction in its combustor caused by factors such as low ambient temperatures.

The flight was supposed to reach Kozhikode at 7.15am (IST).

In a statement, the airline said a “technical snag” in one of the engines of the B737-800 plane was the reason behind the air turnback.

“Air India Express flight… returned to Abu Dhabi airport following a technical snag in one of the engines. The technical snag was identified while taking off and the aircraft landed back safely, following all laid down procedures, in Abu Dhabi International Airport,” the statement said.

“This event has been reported to the regulatory authorities as per protocol, and alternate arrangements are being made for the guests. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests on board,” it added.

An airline official said the stranded passengers were lodged at a hotel and a separate aircraft will take off from Trivandrum at 10pm on Friday to fly the passengers.

“The ferry flight will land in Abu Dhabi only after midnight. While the time of departure from Abu Dhabi is yet to be finalised, the passengers are expected to reach Kozhikode early on Saturday,” the official said, seeking anonymity.

