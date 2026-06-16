Air India Express flight with 180 passengers returns to Kannur after pilots detect technical issue mid-air

An Air India Express flight operating from Kannur to Jeddah returned to its departure airport on Tuesday after the pilot detected a technical issue during the journey.

The aircraft, carrying more than 180 passengers, landed safely. (REUTERS)

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The aircraft, carrying more than 180 passengers, landed safely, news agency PTI reported citing airport sources.

Flight returns 2 hours into the journey

The flight had departed from Kannur airport at 7.40 am and was en route to Jeddah when the pilots identified the problem. Around two hours into the journey, they decided to discontinue the flight and head back to Kannur as a precaution.

Also read | Flight bound for Abu Dhabi returns to Chennai after ‘technical issue’

"The flight landed safely in Kannur. We will know what the problem is hereafter," airport sources told news agency PTI.

In a separate incident, an aircraft bound for Abu Dhabi with about 260 passengers onboard cancelled its journey ahead of its departure due to a ‘technical snag’. Due to the incident, there were no injuries to anyone, authorities said.

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{{^usCountry}} The flight belonging to Etihad Airways was cancelled due to a technical incident, they said. All the passengers were safely disembarked, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The flight belonging to Etihad Airways was cancelled due to a technical incident, they said. All the passengers were safely disembarked, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Etihad Airways flight EY343 from Chennai International Airport (MAA) to Zayed International Airport (AUH) on 12 May returned to the gate prior to departure due to a technical issue and guests were subsequently disembarke. The flight is currently expected to depart approximately three hours behind schedule. Emergency services were activated as a precautionary measure, based on the Chennai International Airport (MAA) safety protocols”, the statement from the airline said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Etihad Airways flight EY343 from Chennai International Airport (MAA) to Zayed International Airport (AUH) on 12 May returned to the gate prior to departure due to a technical issue and guests were subsequently disembarke. The flight is currently expected to depart approximately three hours behind schedule. Emergency services were activated as a precautionary measure, based on the Chennai International Airport (MAA) safety protocols”, the statement from the airline said. {{/usCountry}}

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