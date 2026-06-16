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Air India Express flight with 180 passengers returns to Kannur after pilots detect technical issue mid-air

The flight had departed from Kannur airport at 7.40 am and was en route to Jeddah when the pilots identified the problem.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 11:30 am IST
By HT News Desk
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An Air India Express flight operating from Kannur to Jeddah returned to its departure airport on Tuesday after the pilot detected a technical issue during the journey.

The aircraft, carrying more than 180 passengers, landed safely. (REUTERS)

The aircraft, carrying more than 180 passengers, landed safely, news agency PTI reported citing airport sources.

Flight returns 2 hours into the journey

The flight had departed from Kannur airport at 7.40 am and was en route to Jeddah when the pilots identified the problem. Around two hours into the journey, they decided to discontinue the flight and head back to Kannur as a precaution.

Also read | Flight bound for Abu Dhabi returns to Chennai after ‘technical issue’

"The flight landed safely in Kannur. We will know what the problem is hereafter," airport sources told news agency PTI.

In a separate incident, an aircraft bound for Abu Dhabi with about 260 passengers onboard cancelled its journey ahead of its departure due to a ‘technical snag’. Due to the incident, there were no injuries to anyone, authorities said.

 
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